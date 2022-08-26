Delay to works on bridge at Fulbeck

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Road works.

Lincolnshire highways officials have said that due to the lack of availability of specialist subcontractors, essential work that needs to be completed cannot happen until after the Bank Holiday.

Despite the best efforts of the council’s bridge specialists to cover the work areas affected, this means that the completion of surfacing, lining and installing bridge joints are delayed, putting back the completion of the bridge works by five days.

The original completion date for the bridge to be finished was September 2, this will now extend to September 7.

The completion date is subject to possible further change because of unforeseen circumstances. The delay could also be shortened.

Karen Cassar, assistant director of highways at LCC said: “This delay is frustrating but, unfortunately, it cannot be avoided.

“Because the operations being carried out are difficult and require a specific type of expertise, we cannot put any sort of contingency into effect. There will be an inevitable knock-on with the completion date for the bridge works but if we can find a way to claw any time back and get things finished sooner, then that's what we will do.

“I would like to thank everyone affected by these works for their continuing patience whilst these works carry on with the new schedule and are planned to complete on September 7.”