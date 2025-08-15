Did you stop at the scene of serious collision near Caistor?

Police are appealing to hear from anyone who stopped at the scene of the collision near Caistor or saw anything. Photo: Lincs Police

Police are looking to get in touch with motorists who may have stopped at the scene of a collision near Caistor which hospitalised a motorcyclist.

Officers investigating are looking for anyone who stopped at the scene of the incident south of Caistor, or anyone who saw the incident, to contact them.

The rider of a KTM motorbike was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being involved in a collision with a black Audi car at around 2pm on Friday, August 1, at the junction where Walesby Hill joins the B1225.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “The team from our Serious Collision Investigation Unit are aware that a significant number of people stopped at the scene, but only a small number have come forward and spoken to them so far.

“We now want to speak to anyone who stopped following the collision, or anyone who saw the incident or heard anything that they feel may be relevant. We’re also appealing for anyone who has dashcam that either shows the collision, or the vehicles beforehand.

“The information you have may be crucial to our enquiries, so please get in touch.”

If you can help, email [email protected] putting "25000451551" in the subject line.