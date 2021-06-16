Disruption expected during temporary lane closures planned at Holdingham Roundabout

Lane closures planned for Holdingham Roundabout. EMN-210616-172020001

Coun Richard Davies executive member for highways, said: “Our mprovements to Holdingham Roundabout are progressing really well and as planned.

“We’re now at the stage where we’ll be upgrading all of the roundabout’s legs so we can fit new approach lanes.

“In order to carry these works out over the next few months, we’ll be closing sections of the A17 and A15 where they exit the roundabout so the team can safely rebuild them.”

Here is a list of upcoming Saturday roundabout leg closures to allow contractors, Eurovia to carry out the work:

○ A17 Newark leg – westbound towards Newark - Saturday July 3 and Saturday July 17, 7am to 6pm.

The diversion route is via A15 South, A153 West, A607 North.

○ The A15 Bourne leg – southbound towards Bourne - Saturday August 7 and Saturday August 14, 7am to 6pm.

The diversion route is via A17 West, A607 South, A153 East.

Coun Davies added: “Once these works are finished, we don’t expect to have any more closures on until September, when we lay the final road surfacing for the roundabout and all its approaches.

“Dates for this are still being confirmed, but we’ll share the details as soon as we can.

“There is still a lot of work left to complete, but we’re still on track for having the project finished in December.”