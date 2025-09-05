Diversions as A52 to be closed for four days for emergency safety road works

The section of A52 closed is in red and the diversion is in green. Image: LCC

Emergency road works are to be carried out to repair cracks in the A52 between Boston and Grantham.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cracks in the road surface and an undulating top layer will be dealt with as part of the work to be carried out by Lincolnshire Highways teams on the A52 at Bridge End (West of Donington).

The works will begin on Monday, September 8 with a planned end date of Thursday, September 11. Working hours will be between 7.30am and 5pm daily, but due to the nature and depth of the patching there will need to be a full road closure in place throughout the full four days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen Cassar, assistant director for Highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Our officers have inspected the area and, following the recent extended period of dry weather, issues with the road have been found.

“A significant lack of water within the sub-soils under the road has seen failures and spaces appearing as everything has hit drought status. What we’ve found is that this has led to some significant cracking and loss of ride quality on this road. Because of that, we’re going to address the worst of these issues under this road closure.”

Traffic will be diverted via the A52 west towards Osbournby, A15 north to Sleaford, A17 east and south and then A52 west towards Donington, and vice versa.

Ms Cassar added: “As these are emergency works, we are operating on very short notice periods to get crews on-site and making the necessary repairs. To help the local traffic network, we have already put advanced warning / notification signage around the work site.

“I would like to thank everyone affected for their patience and understanding whilst we are delivering these repairs and bringing the stretch of the A52 back up to full strength.”