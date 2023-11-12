Driver smashes into scaffolding during Sleaford Remembrance Sunday service

Medics on duty for Sleaford’s Remembrance Sunday parade and service had to leap into action this morning after a driver veered onto the pavement at a road block and collided with scaffolding.

The car embedded in scaffolding outside Interflora in Sleaford on Sunday morning.

The incident happened towards the end of the morning’s Remembrance service in the town’s Market Place when onlookers heard a bang.

The car was travelling on Southgate heading towards Northgate where the junction into the Market Place had been closed off for the event.

Members of Sleaford firm Aurora Security were on duty at the traffic barriers, working for free, on behalf of the Royal British Legion when they turned to see the car mount the pavement and hit scaffolding in front of part of the Interflora offices, just metres away.

The car crashed into scaffolding just metres from security staff on the road block for Remembrance Sunday.

Michelle McDermott and Dave Furnell were among the team on the barrier and Michelle said: “I heard this almighty crash and my partner went over to offer first aid. He has 25 years’ experience as a medic.

Dave added: “I thought the scaffolding was going to come down. It was an older man driving the car.”

Aurora owner Sam Maney and another of his medics, also called Dave, on duty for the event, rushed to give assistance. He said: “The driver was conscious and seems OK, just a bit dizzy. We called an ambulance crew to check him over.

"We also had a LIVES responder join us to sort him out, then we called the fire service in because of the structural safety of the scaffolding.”

A fire crew was on hand to assess the safety of the damaged scaffolding.

The Sleaford fire crew had been on duty blocking Eastgate for the Remembrance service and were quickly on the scene and requested assistance from a scaffolding company to make it safe.