East Midlands Railway announces start of £60 million project to revamp regional fleet

The project is being delivered in partnership with Angel Trains, Siemens, Porterbrook, and Eversholt and uses significant private sector investment.

All the work will be carried out in the UK providing a significant boost to the supply chain.

Together with the introduction of the new Aurora Intercity trains, this will mean that all of EMR’s trains will either be replaced with new trains or refurbished.

One of EMR's fleet of Class 170 trains at Sleaford station.

EMR’s Class 170 fleet operates regional services across the East Midlands including Peterborough to Doncaster via Sleaford, Nottingham to Skegness via Boston, and Cleethorpes to Leicester via Lincoln and Market Rasen.

EMR’s electric Class 360 fleet operates EMR Connect and Luton Airport Express services between Corby and London St Pancras stopping at Kettering, Wellingborough, Bedford, Luton, Luton Airport Parkway.

The rail operator says the trains will be upgraded to provide better facilities for commuter, leisure and airport passengers including new 2+2 seating throughout the trains in a mixture of airline style and bay seats, luggage racks, charging points and new passenger information systems.

The trains have come to EMR from different operators and will be upgraded to provide “a consistent customer experience across the fleet”. All trains will receive new seat foams and covers, an extensive refresh as well as new passenger information systems and CCTV.

The fleet of Class 158 trains will also be undergoing a revamp for EMR. Photo supplied

EMR's Class 158 fleet mainly operates on the Liverpool to Norwich route via Nottingham, Manchester and Sheffield but also on the Nottingham to Skegness and Lincoln to Sleaford lines. The trains will receive new seat covers and foams, an interior refresh and CCTV.

Will Rogers, Managing Director of East Midlands Railway, said: "The refurbishment will redefine the travel experience across every corner of our network. Be it commuters, leisure travellers or airport passengers, this investment will be transformative - offering them more convenience, comfort and better facilities.

"'It is also great news for the country's rail industry, with all the work being carried out by UK companies.

"Combined with the up and coming introduction of our Intercity Aurora fleet - it will mean every train we operate will either be new or refurbished."

The Class 170, a now familiar sight on the Nottingham to Skegness line. Photo supplied

Huw Merriman, Rail Minister, said: “This refurbishment programme will provide a boost to the UK rail industry and is great news for passengers, who will soon benefit from significantly more enjoyable journeys across the EMR network on new and improved trains.