Emergency bridge repairs needed

A busy B-road south of Sleaford will have to be closed for two weeks while emergency repair works are carried out to a bridge.

The bridge carrying the B1177 over the Marse Dike in Sempringham, between Billingborough and Pointon, has issues with the safety of its foundations, according to Lincolnshire County Council Highways and saw has been closed to traffic as of now.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for Highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said an emergency closure had been put in place: “This bridge has been inspected by our structures team and significant water damage to the foundations has been discovered, requiring urgent intervention.

“Currently, we have put a full closure in place to allow sufficient working space for a concrete pump and other equipment to be on site. This closure is likely to last for up to two weeks.

“Because we have to use like-for-like roads in a diversion route, traffic will be directed via the A15 and A52. Additional signage will be erected on nearby Mareham Lane and West Road (Pointon) to mark these routes as unsuitable for diverted traffic, as these have been identified as potential ‘rat runs’.”

There is a possibility that the council may be able to reopen the bridge under traffic signals with short ‘all red’ phases, however this is dependent on favourable weather and no unforeseen circumstances in the ongoing works.

The signed diversion route will be via the B1177, A15, A52, B1177 and vice versa.

Ms Cassar added: “We are sorry for the very short notice of this works, but they are an emergency programme that we are actioning quickly.

“If we don’t act now, the bridge will deteriorate further, leading to a collapse and prolonged period of the B1177 being closed. We are in touch with our streetworks team and will see that any clashes with other planned works are coordinated to avoid any further disruption.

“I would like to thank everyone effected for their patience and understanding whilst we are delivering this emergency programme of work for Marsedyke Bridge in Sempringham.”