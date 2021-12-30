Emergency closure of A17 near Leadenham for pothole repairs

Roadworks

The closure will happen at around 6pm for emergency pothole repairs, according to Lincolnshire County Council highways.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The authority says a dangerous pothole has appeared on the A17 near Leadenham. Because of its severity, the emergency highways team are being mobilised to carry out the urgent repair.

In a statement the council said: “Normally, filling potholes would be advertised months in advance - but the nature of this particular pothole is serious enough to warrant a temporary closure of the road this evening.