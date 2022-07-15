Emergency closure of B1192 at Langrick Bridge

Road works.

After inspection by specialists, it has been decided to replace one of the expansion joints that connect the bridge to the road.

To do this, there will be an emergency closure of the bridge between 7pm on Monday July 18 7pm and 6am on Tuesday July 19.

This means that the bridge will be closed to all traffic for 11 hours across Monday night.

While the specialist highways crews work on the bridge, a traffic diversion will be put in place diverting road users via Gipsey Bridge, Frithville and Boston.

Signage for the diversion will be in place before and during the works.

Richard Waters, Principle Engineer (Structures) said: “This work is not something that we are undertaking lightly and we will do everything we can to keep traffic disruption to the bear minimum.

“Unfortunately, this is an emergency road closure so that our specialist crew can carry out the repair. By doing this work overnight we are hopeful that as few people as possible will be impacted.

“Whilst we get the work done as rapidly as possible, I would like to thank everyone concerned for their patience in this matter.”

For all traffic and road works updates visit: www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks