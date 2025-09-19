Emergency gas works on main Boston road - motorists told to expect disruption

Cadent are currently at work outside Boston's Pilgrim Hospital. Library image

Motorists are being told to expect disruption while emergency gas works take place on a busy stretch of road on the outskirts of Boston.

Cadent – which manages the local gas distribution network – moved in last night (Thursday, September 18) and worked through the night to locate the source of a leak on a pipe near Pilgrim Hospital, in Sibsey Road.

The work is ongoing and is being carried out with traffic lights controlling the flow of vehicles around the work area. Access to the hospital is being maintained.

Richard Sansom, network director for Cadent, said: “My engineers moved in quickly last night to make sure everything is safe – so, if you live nearby, please do not worry.

“We are working to locate the source of the leak and carry out a repair.

“While we will do that as quickly as we can, these things do take time. I appreciate it’s frustrating to be held up by lights, but safety must be our first priority."

There have been no evacuations as a result of this incident, Cadent says, nor any loss of gas supply.

Mr Sansom added: “Incidents like this highlight the importance of ringing the gas emergency service on 0800 111 999 if you ever smell gas, suspect the presence of carbon monoxide or notice damage to gas pipes.

“Making the call immediately helps us keep everyone safe. Please do not assume that any gas smell is related to these works – it may not be and needs to be checked out.”