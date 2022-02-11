There are more than 30 closures on roads in West Northamptonshire

The Martin South Drove is closed between Martin and Woodhall Spa for five days while essential repairs are carried out to sections of the road.

LCC has put an emergency road closure on the B1191 in response to a recent deterioration of the road surface that requires immediate attention.

The closure is in response to recent potholes repeatedly appearing on the road. Whilst pothole teams have been carrying out repairs consistently over the past few months, the situation has now accelerated to the point where larger sections of the road need repairing.

To ensure the safety of the work teams and road users, a complete closure of the road from Woodhall Spa to Martin will be put in place from 6am on Monday (February 14), and is planned to end at 6pm on Friday.

Karen Cassar, assistant director of highways for Lincolnshire County Council said: “It’s rare that we have to put in a full closure on a road at such short notice, but in this particular case there is no other choice.

“The road has suffered a rash of potholes opening up and by closing the road we can carry out a more thorough type of repair than we would be able to with a short-term temporary traffic management system in place. The end result will mean that repairs will ultimately last longer and be more resilient to traffic flow.