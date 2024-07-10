EMR release first images of refurbishment plans for regional trains in Lincolnshire

The released images showcase the planned upgrades, designed to enhance the commuting and leisure experience.

EMR’s Class 170 fleet operates regional services across the East Midlands, including Peterborough to Doncaster via Sleaford and Lincoln and Gainsborough, Nottingham to Skegness via Sleaford and Boston and Cleethorpes to Leicester via Lincoln and Market Rasen.

The trains have come to EMR from different operators and will be upgraded to provide a consistent customer experience across the fleet. All trains will receive new seat foams and covers, an extensive refresh, as well as new passenger information systems and CCTV.

EMR's Class 158 fleet mainly operates on the Liverpool to Norwich route via Nottingham, Manchester, and Sheffield. The trains will receive new seat covers and foams, an interior refresh, and CCTV.

At present, the company says work on the 170s will be completed by late 2027 and the 158s by late 2026.

Simon Pready, Commercial Director for East Midlands Railway, said: "We're excited to share these conceptual images of the upgrades. The £28.2 million refurbishment of our Class 170 and Class 158 trains will be transformative – offering customers more convenience, comfort, and better facilities.

"It is also great news for the country's rail industry, with all the work being carried out by UK companies."

Porterbrook, along with Evershort Rail and Angel Trains, own and lease the train rolling stock on the network which EMR uses, Chief Operating Officer Ben Ackroyd said: “Porterbrook is committed to enhancing our fleets to ensure they continue to meet passenger needs. This important investment in our Class 170s and 158s will provide a better on-board service for EMR’s customers, while supporting the UK’s supply chain which plays a vital role in the success of the railway.”

Paul Sutherland, Client Services Director at Eversholt Rail said: “We will continue to work in partnership with East Midlands Railways to deliver this upgrade of our Class 170 fleet and improve the travelling experience for EMR’s customers."

David Jordan, Chief Operating Officer for Angel Trains, said: “Our continued approach to investment and partnership working is delivering multiple benefits and enhanced experiences to those who travel by rail. The refurbishment of our East Midlands Railway’s Class 158 fleet is no exception, and we look forward to delivering this project to EMR and the resulting improvements for passengers.”