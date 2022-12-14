East Midlands Railway (EMR) has announced that it is introducing a ban on e-scooters, hoverboards and e-skateboards at all its stations in Lincolnshire and across its network and on its trains.

Sleaford railway station. The e-scooter ban comes into force on December 19.

The new rule, which will be in place from December 19, has been brought in due to the potential safety threats posed by the lithium-ion batteries used to power the scooters, says the rail operator.

Recent incidents associated with faulty, or unregulated, lithium-ion batteries, have highlighted the risk these batteries pose when they overheat.

Advertisement

Once the batteries get too hot there is no way of stopping the temperature building or extinguishing the fire until the reaction has finished. In these instances, a large amount of potentially toxic smoke is emitted, and jets of flame are often produced, says EMR.

The result of such a malfunction onboard a train or at a station could cause a fire or serious harm to customers and staff.

Advertisement

Electric wheelchairs and e-bikes are exempt from the ban – as are mobility scooters for those with access needs. Customers are advised to check with staff if they are unsure.

Katie Arthur, Head of Safety at East Midlands Railway, said: “After some consideration, and in line with other partners in the rail industry, we are bringing in a ban on e-scooters, hoverboards and e-skateboards from December 19.

Advertisement

“These devices, which are often not approved for use in the UK, pose a potential risk as they contain lithium-ion batteries that are sometimes known to overheat.