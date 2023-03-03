Engineers work on repairs after three streets closed in Ruskington when truck collides with electricity pole

Three streets in Ruskington were closed by police on Friday morning after a lorry is said to have collided with an electricity pole.

The damaged electricity pole in Ruskington. Photo: Ruskington Parish Council

Significant damage was reported to have been done to the pole at the junction of Chapel Street, Church Street and High Street South just after 9am leaving the pole held up by cables and causing all three roads to be closed to make it safe, according to Lincolnshire Police and Ruskington Parish Council.

No-one is reported to have been injured but fire and rescue were also on the scene.

Police left the scene leaving highways officials managing the closure and National Grid engineers arrived to make repairs and the site was cordoned off for safety.