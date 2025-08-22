Expansion of routes where Lincolnshire rail passengers without a ticket can be fined £100

EMR passengers without a ticket face a £100 fine.

East Midlands Railway says it is expanding its network of Penalty Fare Routes to cover some services in Lincolnshire as part of a wider effort to reduce fare evasion and ensure fairness for fare-paying customers.

Penalty Fares are a nationally recognised tool to deter fare evasion.

They apply when a customer boards a train without complying with ticket purchasing rules and without a valid reason. This is not a fine or an unpaid fare notice but a regulatory mechanism to encourage correct ticketing.

EMR says fare evasion costs the rail industry an estimated £400million a year. For EMR alone, it accounts for around £20 million annually. This lost revenue means less investment in the services and stations customers rely on.

The new routes will be introduced following updates to EMR’s Penalty Fare Scheme and the development of supporting ticketing infrastructure.

Once finalised, the Peterborough to Doncaster line, which runs through Gainsborough, Sleaford and Lincoln, and the Nottingham to Lincoln (Castle Line) will be included in the penalty scheme.

EMR has taken care to assess these routes, ensuring that all affected stations have the facilities customers need to buy a ticket before they travel - this includes staffed ticket offices and Ticket Vending Machines (TVMs).

The expansion is being delivered in close collaboration with multiple train operators to ensure a consistent and fair approach for customers travelling across different services.

Philippa Cresswell, Customer Experience Director at East Midlands Railway, said: “The vast majority of our customers travel with a valid ticket, and we are committed to supporting them by tackling fare evasion across our network.

"We will always try to make sure our customers have the opportunity to purchase the right ticket they need to travel, and we’re investing in customer communications and awareness campaigns so people are well informed before any changes are introduced.

"It’s important that everyone pays the correct fare so we can continue to reinvest in the railway and deliver improvements for all our passengers.”

EMR says Penalty Fares can only be issued by authorised members of EMR’s Revenue Protection Team, who are fully trained and carry identification.

According to regulations, passengers who travel without a valid ticket on a designated Penalty Fare Route may be issued with a £100 Penalty Fare, reduced to £50 if paid within 21 days, in addition to the full single fare for the journey.

Customers can purchase tickets in advance at eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk, at station ticket offices, via Ticket Vending Machines, using an EMR Smartcard or, where facilities are unavailable, by seeking assistance from a member of on-board staff.