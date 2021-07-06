Extra £10m to be spent in Lincolnshire on road repairs

Lincolnshire County Council is giong to spend an extra £10m on repairs to B roads and unclassified roads. EMN-210329-105651005

This is on top of the extra £12.3m of highways funding councillors approved in February, to make up for a 25 per cent reduction in the road maintenance grant from government.

This means the authority is now investing a total of £61m in highways maintenance this year.

Coun Martin Hill, Leader of the Council, said: “Residents have told us that good roads should be a priority, and we have listened to that message. This additional funding will make a real difference, enabling us to make further repairs and improvements over the coming year.

“We’ve already targeted funding towards our A roads, and this extra money will help us better maintain our B roads and unclassified roads. Where possible, we’ll be looking to rebuild and resurface, not just fill in the potholes.

“However, we’re clear that Lincolnshire taxpayers should not be making up shortfalls in government funding, and the county should be receiving a fairer share of the funding collected through fuel duty.

“So we’ll continue to talk to Lincolnshire MPs and government ministers about the need for continued investment in local roads, which is the ideal way to meet the government’s aim of ‘levelling up’ underfunded areas.”