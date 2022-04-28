Extra rail capacity for summer season on Nottingham to Skegness line

East Midlands Railway will use Class 180 trains for its Skegness Summer Special service this year – offering customers more luggage space as they travel to the seaside town.

Class 180 trains are typically used on EMR Intercity services to and from London St Pancras.

The summer specials, which will begin at Derby, are to provide additional capacity and options for customers who want to travel to the seaside. Services will run every Saturday from July 23 through to September 10 at: 7.58am Derby - Skegness; 9.23am Derby - Skegness; 11.42am Skegness - Derby; 1.44pm Skegness - Derby.