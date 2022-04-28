Extra rail capacity for summer season on Nottingham to Skegness line

Class 180 trains are typically used on EMR Intercity services to and from London St Pancras.
The summer specials, which will begin at Derby, are to provide additional capacity and options for customers who want to travel to the seaside. Services will run every Saturday from July 23 through to September 10 at: 7.58am Derby - Skegness; 9.23am Derby - Skegness; 11.42am Skegness - Derby; 1.44pm Skegness - Derby.
The new May timetable, which begins on May 15, will also see the return of four services removed due to low winter demand last year: 8.46am Nottingham – Skegness; 11.14am Skegness – Nottingham; 1.46pm Nottingham – Skegness and 4.14pm Skegness – Nottingham.