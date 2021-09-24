Famous Flying Scotsman steaming through Lincolnshire tomorrow

The Flying Scotsman is returning to Skegness on Saturday, September 25.

The Jolly Fisherman experience was a popular excursion planned by the Great Northern Railway.

The world famous engine will be steaming along the East Coast Mainline from London as part of a nostalgia railtour by West Coast Railways to Peterborough then passing through Spalding to Sleaford where the train will pause to run round the steam locomotive. Following a reversal, it will head eastwards along the former Great Northern line towards Boston. It will take remaining section of the former East Lincolnshire line that once went through to Louth and Grimsby, but now it only runs as far as the junction at Firsby. There will be a stop at Wainfleet for anyone wanting to visit the attractive town and its interesting Batemans Brewery. It is then just a short distance to the afternoon destination at Skegness.

Time will be available to visit the resort’s many attractions.

After an afternoon in Skegness, the rail tour will retrace its earlier route back to Sleaford, where it will continue to Grantham and join the East Coast Main Line.

It will make a spirited climb up to Stoke tunnel towards Peterborough, before heading back to London.

It is one of three special excursions passing through Lincolnshire to Skegness this summer.

West Coast Railways will also run their beautifully restored vintage land cruise train ‘Spirit of The Lakes’ excursion Skegness to Llandudno on Wednesday, September 29.

Vintage Trains also operated a Jolly Fisherman excursion on August 4, using the same type of diesel loco which operated this service (from Birmingham and Burton on Trent) in the 1980s.