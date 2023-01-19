Fines to increase to £100 for EMR train fare dodgers

Customers who travel on East Midlands Railway (EMR) trains serving stations such as Boston and Sleaford without a valid ticket will now be issued with an increased fine of £100.

The rise from the current level of £20 is being brought in by EMR at the request of the Department for Transport and is the first increase in England since 2005.

The £100 fine will be charged on top of a full single fare applicable to the passenger’s intended journey.

If paid before 21 days the fine is reduced to £50, plus the price of the full single fare.

A penalty fare may be charged if the customer: travels without a valid ticket; is unable to produce the appropriate Railcard; travels in First Class accommodation with a Standard ticket; are 16 or over travelling on a child rate ticket; or travels beyond the destination of the ticket.

Customers should buy their ticket from the ticket office, a ticket machine, or online. If they are using pay as you go or a smartcard ticket, they should touch in to start their journey as required.

If the ticket office is closed, customers will be able to buy at a machine or online before they board a train.

Neil Grabham, Customer Services Director at East Midlands Railway, said: "The vast majority of our customers always buy a ticket, and they understand that for the railway to successfully operate, improve, and secure investment, fares need to be paid for.

"We hope to provide a proper deterrent to those intent on travelling without a ticket.’’

