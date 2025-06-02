Four-month, £300,000 upgrade to footpath and drainage in village near Boston gets under way

A four-month, £300,000 project to rebuild a footpath in a village near Boston, while also improving nearby drainage, is getting under way.

The work is taking place in Main Road, New Bolingbroke, between Occupation Lane and Chapel Lane.

It is scheduled to run from today (Monday, June 2) to Thursday, October 9.

The improvements will be carried out between 7.30am to 5.30pm, subject to suitable weather. No weekend work is anticipated.

A section of the footpath in Main Road, New Bolingbroke.

The road will remain open, but traffic lights will be in place along, with a 30mph speed limit as safety measures.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for Highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “The current footpath has reached the end of its life and is in a poor condition. In addition, drainage issues have been identified in the same spot.

“By improving the footpath, and the drainage from the road surface, the path will not only be better to use but residents will also have newly surfaced vehicle accesses.

“The drainage part of the scheme will also reduce standing water and surface water run-off to properties.”

She added: “These works will cost around £300,000 to complete and the benefit to local residents and road users will be immediate and obvious.

“We have been able to design the scheme so that a road closure is not needed. There will be temporary traffic lights and a 30mph speed restriction in place for the safety of road users and the crew onsite.

“I would like to thank everyone affected for their patience and understanding whilst we are delivering the programme of improvement work for New Bolingbroke.”