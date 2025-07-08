Government backs Hykeham Relief Road and A46 Newark bypass upgrade

Major road works projects ahead

Lincolnshire drivers are set to benefit from faster journeys after the Government approved a number of transport projects across the country today (Tuesday July 8)

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Government has confirmed funding for the A46 Newark Bypass which will, subject to planning permission, also reduce congestion and travel time and see faster commutes for drivers.

The scheme would aim to boost economic growth across the region, improving road connections for commuters, businesses and freight, and connect the Midlands to key ports such as Grimsby and Humber.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government has also renewed its £110million support for a new dual carriageway to be created for the North Hykeham Relief Road.

Subject to the approval of the final business case, the project should be able to begin later this year, with a goal for completion set for 2028.

Concerns have been raised about the future of the Relief Road in recent months after the Government announced a review of capital schemes following the General Election last year. Since then, Dr Caroline Johnson, MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham has been calling on the Government to honour the commitment she secured in 2019 from the previous Government to fund the £110 million investment for the road.

Dr Johnson, MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham said: “Securing the funding for the project has been one of my top priorities since being elected in 2016 - as I know how much it is needed for our area. This is why I was

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

delighted to secure the funding commitment for the road from the previous Government in 2019. Following the announcement, a serious amount of work was undertaken by the previous Conservative leadership at Lincolnshire County Council to drive the project forward.

“The Labour Government’s transport capital spend review last year caused serious uncertainty for the community, and left the project hanging in the balance. I am pleased that they have listened to our calls over the last year to deliver this funding for our community and have today confirmed the investment needed to begin construction later this year.

“This project will bring significant benefits to our community – completing the ring road around the city, easing traffic congestion in North Hykeham and delivering £350 million in economic benefits over the next sixty years.”

Rail passengers are also set to benefit from digital signalling upgrades, bringing the railway between London and Grantham into the 21st century. Digital signalling is even safer, more resilient, more reliable, and greener than traditional signalling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The digital signalling upgrade will also enable the development of new digital skills in the rail sector, as well as the creation of 4,800 new roles across the supply chain.

It comes as the Government greenlights over 50 road and rail upgrades across the country, as part of the £92 billion of transport investment in the Spending Review, supporting 42,000 jobs, enabling 1.5 million new homes, and improving connectivity for 50,000 people as part of its Plan for Change.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “Transport is the backbone of our economy, which is why we are giving them the record funding boost they need, putting taxpayer’s money where it matters most and making every day journeys easier.

“With over £92 billion investment, including the biggest ever boost for city regions in the North and Midlands, we’re delivering the schemes that fast-track economic growth and jobs, connect communities, and will help us build 1.5 million new homes, as we deliver our Plan for Change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re forging ahead with the vital new transport infrastructure Britain needs, and improving what we’ve already got, to deliver a new era of renewal and opportunity.”

Michael Hardy, Director of Newark Business Club Action Group, said: “We are pleased that this project is moving forward, as it stands to offer significant benefits to both our members and the broader business community. These include alleviating congestion—a recurrent concern for Newark—reducing travel times for employees and customers and making Newark a more accessible destination. Such improvements are anticipated to attract greater interest and investment to the town, while also helping to lower air pollution levels currently exacerbated by traffic congestion.”

Simon Ecclestone, CEO at Newark Showground, said: "These improvements will significantly improve traffic flows and logistics both to and around the Showground, bringing significant economic benefits locally and regionally. The improvements will enhance flexibility, reduce delays and directly improve the attraction of the Showground as a major regional event facility, which will lead to increased volumes of business, allow for improvements in service delivery to these customers and create additional employment opportunities.”