Heavy rain has caused a minor delay to works currently being completed on the A153 between Sleaford and Ruskington.

Road works.

Due to diversion route clashes, works to reconstruct the section of A17 between Byards Leap and Holdingham Roundabout, originally scheduled to begin on Tuesday April 11, will now start on Wednesday April 12 (subject to further weather issues).

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: "Following on from last year’s improvements to the A17 between Beckingham and Leadenham, we’ll be heading back to the A17 this spring for a final set of works – this time to rebuild the carriageway between Byards Leap and Holdingham Roundabout.

“This section is also showing signs of deterioration, so we’re taking the opportunity now to fully rebuild it using nearly 15,000 tonnes of stone and tarmac.”

The resurfacing work is predicted to take up to ten weeks (subject to weather).

Traffic management in place will see a night-time road closure on the A17 from 7pm to 6am (weekday evenings only).

Some weekend working will be required from 7pm Friday night until 6am on the following Monday morning. The proposed weekend is currently Friday April 21 to Monday April 24.

A diversion route will be in place when the road is closed, sending traffic via the A46 to the Lincoln Eastern Bypass, A15, Holdingham Roundabout.

Traffic on Main Street at North Rauceby will need to head south from the A17 via Tom Lane, Rauceby Drove, A153 Grantham Road to the A15.

Traffic on Rauceby Lane near Cranwell will need to head north from the A17 onto College Road, B1429 Sleaford Road to the A15.

Coun Davies added: "We'll be doing everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum throughout these major A17 improvements, including maintaining access for emergency services where it’s safe to do so and carrying the works out as quickly and efficiently as possible.

“In the meantime, I want to thank everyone in advance for their patience.”

