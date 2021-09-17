Join in the survey to add your views on how transport and travel in Sleaford should be shaped. EMN-210917-154034001

Anyone who regularly travels through Sleaford is encouraged to have a say in how the town’s transport network looks over the next 20 years.

People living and working in these areas, along with businesses and other local groups, will have the opportunity to ask questions and share their experiences, visions and ideas for improving the transport network at a series of upcoming local drop-in sessions where people can meet the project team and talk in-person at Riverside Church, Southgate tomorrow (Saturday September 18) 10am – 3pm and Thursday September 23, 10am – 8pm.

The information gathered will be used to create new transport strategies that will include proposals for improving local transport both now and in the future.

It could be relieving the bottle necks at the two level crossings in the town, a southern bypass, restricting parking on streets or making better cycle path links along the banks of the River Slea, for example.

People can also express their views in an online survey for the new Sleaford Transport Strategy which has now gone live. Visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/engagement by Friday October 22.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “Sleaford is one of the county’s most important market towns, which is why one of our focuses over the past two years has been on making it quicker, easier and safer to get into and around town.

“Not only did we give the A17/A153 rugby club junction a complete overhaul last year, but our improvements at Holdingham Roundabout are also set to finish later this year.

“With both of these big projects nearly complete, we want to know how else we can improve travel and transport in Sleaford.

“As part of that, we want to hear your experiences of getting around town and your views and expectations about how we can help make Sleaford the best it can be over the next fifteen years.

“That’s why we want as many people as possible to complete our questionnaire by visiting www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/engagement.

“We’ll then use all the information we gather to help feed into a new transport strategy for Sleaford that will include a number of proposals for improving accessibility and transport now and in the future.”

The new Sleaford Transport Strategy is expected to be complete by summer 2022.

New strategies are also being developed for Grantham and for Skegness and Mablethorpe which will have drop in sessions in October.

Coun Davies added: “Grantham, Sleaford, Skegness and Mablethorpe all play incredibly important roles within Lincolnshire, which is why we’re committed to improving and investing in local infrastructure and transport services for all four.