Holdingham Roundabout improvements reach midway point as council reveals imagery of how it will look when complete

Work is midway through on the Holdingham roundabout upgrade project. EMN-210713-234214001

Lincolnshire County Council’s highways technicians have released digital images and video of how it should look once completed.

Coun Richard Davies Lincolnshire’s executive member for highways, said: “Our improvements at Holdingham Roundabout are continuing to go well. In fact, we’re now past the project’s midway point.

“Since starting in February, the team has excavated over 4,000 tonnes of old road material to make way for new, in addition to laying over a quarter-mile of new underground drainage pipes.

“We’ve also had Openreach, Western Power and Anglian Water on-site to divert some of their underground services so they fit with the new design of the roundabout.

“Now that we’ve passed the halfway point, one of the next steps is to lay new road surfacing to the roundabout, which will involve some overnight closures. However, the details of these are still being finalised, but we will share the dates and times as soon as they’re confirmed.”

Coun Davies added: “In addition to that, the team will also be focusing on the new traffic signal system over the coming months, including installing wiring, setting up the system and putting over twenty new traffic signals into place.

“Once we’re finished in December, people using the roundabout can expect increased safety, smoother journey and shorter travel times now and in the future in and around Sleaford.”

Work ongoing at Holdingham roundabout. EMN-210713-234226001

Upcoming traffic management for July and August includes:

○ A17 Newark – westbound towards Newark - Saturday July 17, 7am up to 6pm. Diversion route via A15 South, A153 West, A607; North, A15 Bourne – southbound towards Bourne.

○ Saturday August 7 and Saturday August 14, 7am up to 6pm. Diversion route via A17 West, A607 South, A153 East.

The £8.25m A17/A153 Rugby Club Junction / A17 Holdingham Roundabout scheme is being funded by the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership, North Kesteven District Council, Lincolnshire County Council and developer contributions.

For more information about this and other major highways projects, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/majorprojects.

A screen shot of the digital visualisation how the upgraded roundabout will look. EMN-210713-234250001