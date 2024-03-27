Injured woman taken to hospital after collision with lorry in Sleaford street
A woman pedestrian was taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a lorry in Sleaford town centre yesterday (Tuesday)
Lincolnshire Police said the incident was reported just before 1pm on Carre Street in the town.
A police spokesman said: "A blue Mercedes dropside lorry and a pedestrian were involved.
"A woman has been taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious.”
The Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance was also called to the scene, landing in Boston Road Recreation Ground.
No arrests were said to have been made.