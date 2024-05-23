Installation of passenger information screens completed at rural Lincolnshire stations
The LED screens allow customers to quickly understand the latest arrival and departure times.
Many of the stations included in the project have never had information screens before.
Rural stations benefitting from these installations in Lincolnshire are: Ruskington, Gainsborough Lea Road, Hykeham and Swinderby.
The project is only one part of a scheme which has seen EMR install new information screens at a total of 48 stations, with 235 pieces of equipment being fitted.
Dave Meredith, Customer Services Director at East Midlands Railway, said: "We are pleased to finish this project and enhance the customer experience across a number of our rural stations.
"The new information screens provide vital arrival and departure updates and allow customers to always have the latest information at hand when travelling with us."
