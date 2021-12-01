Ready to go next week - Holdingham Roundabout.

It forms part of an £8.25m scheme to improve it as well as reconfiguring the A17/A153 Rugby Club Junction, funded by the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership, North Kesteven District Council, Lincolnshire County Council and developers.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “After 10 months of hard work, we’re less than a week away from our improvements to Holdingham Roundabout coming to an end.

“However, ahead of fully re-opening the roundabout on the afternoon of Tuesday December 7, we need to do a final test run of the 24 new traffic signals we’ve installed that morning.

A bird's eye view of Holdingham Roundabout as it shapes up to reopen next week. Photo: LCC EMN-210112-084445001

“This is to ensure that they’re all in sync with one another and operating as they should. This test will begin at 10am and will last for up to two minutes. During this time, all legs of the roundabout will be momentarily shut,” he warned.

“Once the test run is complete and we’re confident the signals are running safely, we’ll re-open the roundabout so people can resume their journeys.”

Coun Davies added: “We’re thrilled to get Holdingham Roundabout fully back open to drivers and to see the benefits our improvements will bring to everyone that uses this key Lincolnshire junction.”

Coun Davies previously explained that people can expect increased safety along with smoother journeys even as more people travel in and around Sleaford.

No Caption ABCDE EMN-211129-094352001

It has involved excavating a large part of the roundabout and its central island to make way for the extra approach and roundabout lanes, using more than 9,000 tonnes of tarmacadam and other material.

Drivers have endured narrowed lanes, lane closures, changing cone lay-outs and road closures, causing tailbacks at peak times.

The improvements are expected to enable a second urban expansion on the western edge of the town of more than 4,000 new homes.

Coun Richard Wright, Leader of North Kesteven District Council has commented: “It is critical to freeing up traffic flows, both for Sleaford and the wider network.

No Caption ABCDE EMN-211129-094404001

“Not only will this be good for Sleaford, the district and the broader county’s economic position by encouraging people and businesses into the town, but also for enhancing quality of life and environmental gain by relieving congestion which impacts on air quality and people’s use of time.

“Freeing traffic flow is equally beneficial in releasing the full commercial potential of the district council’s new economic growth area at Sleaford Moor Enterprise Park as well as opening up broader economic regeneration and highways safety aspirations for the town.”

Almost ready - Holdingham Roundabout.