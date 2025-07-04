John Adams Way, in Boston, to be partially closed for repairs to burst water main

Logo. Image: Anglian Water.

Motorists are being warned that John Adams Way, in Boston, will be partially closed from this evening (Friday, July 4) to late on Sunday while work takes place to repair a burst water main.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anglian Water has been working on the issue in South Street all week.

In its latest update, the company says it will need to close part of John Adams Way from this evening due to where it needs to dig to resolve the problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a separate statement to The Standard, a spokesman said: “We are currently repairing a burst water main in South Street in Boston. In order for our teams to complete the repair safely, we will need to close part of John Adams Way from 8pm on Friday, July 4, until late evening on Sunday, July 6.

“Between these times, traffic coming from the roundabout over the river won’t be able to drive past the junction of where John Adams Way meets South Square. Drivers will have to turn right onto the A1138 to take them south along The Haven. Traffic coming from the north won’t be affected as that side of John Adams Way will remain open.”

The update also includes an apology, which reads: “We're sorry about the ongoing issues in Boston in the past week – thanks for bearing with us.”