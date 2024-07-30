Key access road into Metheringham set for £270,000 resurfacing works
The works will be carried out on Princes Street, from its junction with the B1188 to the High Street junction, from Monday August 5 until Monday August 13, subject to suitable weather.
The street is one of the two main ways into the village from the B1188.
On-site works will be carried out during the daytime between 7.30am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.
Karen Cassar, Lincolnshire County Council assistant director for highways, said: “Princes Street was showing signs of wear so these works will bring the quality of the road back up to a high standard.
“I’m especially pleased we’re able to get this resurfacing scheme underway during the school summer holidays to help minimise disruption for parents and pupils getting to Metheringham Primary School.
“The £270,000 scheme will seal the road surface, improve the drive quality, and give the road many more years of life - providing a real uplift for local residents who regularly use the route.”
The signed diversion route will be B1188 / B1189 Lincoln Road / High Street and vice versa.
