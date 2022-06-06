Lincolnshire County Council admits bank holiday parking fine errors in Louth

The active travel scheme at Mercer Row.

Incorrect signs said parking had been suspended in Mercer Row from Friday, June 3 to Saturday, June 4 for a “Queen’s jubilee event”.

But with no events taking place on those days, people parked in the area, and then took to social media to complain about getting tickets

An LCC spokesperson said: “There was an error made in signage for the road, however, the signage was changed to be accurate for June 5 when there was an event scheduled.

“We apologise for any inconvenience.

“Anyone who has received a PCN will get notification that this has been voided on the affected dates of June 3 and 4.”

They confirmed one person had paid their ticket but has since been fully reimbursed.

Ryan Woolliss, of Woolliss’ Butchers in Mercer Row had previously taken to social media to criticise the parking situation after “at least four delivery drivers” were given tickets in the loading bays.

He said one driver did not come back with their delivery and the issue also resulted in staff having to carry orders to Queen Street and the Co-op car park for customers.

“Absolutely ridiculous, driving our customers away, our deliveries and everything, we are trying to run a business, if this carries on the whole end of Mercer Row, there won’t be many shops for long, and we will have to relocate,” he said, referring to the Louth Active Travel Scheme which has come under criticism recently.

The scheme has removed on-street parking on Mercer Row, leaving just a fraction of spaces, and looks to widen pedestrian footways in a bid to make walking and cycling easier.

The Cornmarket has also been closed off in a bid to promote cafe culture.

However, many have criticised the scheme for issues including relocating disabled parking further from shops and preventing the elderly from being able to “pop in” to pick up items.

Independent Councillor Sarah Parkin, who sits on Lincolnshire County Council, urged people not to confuse the mistake with the new scheme.