Lincolnshire County Council considering investing thousands in railway stations to reduce carbon emissions

Wishlists for five of the county’s stations – Grantham, Skegness, Ancaster, Gainsborough and Market Rasen include items ranging from £2,250 in signage alterations to £560,000 of roadwork improvements to £2million spent installing a lift.

The authority’s Environment and Economy Scrutiny Committee next Tuesday will examine its fifth Local Transport Plan which also includes proposals to decarbonise the freight industry such as drivers booking loading bays in advance, or the creation of out-of-town delivery centres, according to a report by LCC.

The county aims to reduce its carbon footprint to net zero by 2050 in line with both national and local policies.

Reports which previously went to the council have shown the transport sector is one of the worst offenders and the most difficult to tackle because it’s market driven – meaning LCC has limited influence

The report to go before councillors next week states: “National policies, such as restrictions on the sale of petrol and diesel cars, will begin to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from transport.

“The proposals and actions set out in this paper are just part of a much wider suite of measures that are likely to be required, if carbon emissions are to be reduced in a timely fashion.

“Other policy areas such as behaviour change, greater modal shift including more use of active travel as well as better planning and design of communities will all need to play a role.”

Emissions from all sources around the region show a general reduction of around 30 per cent since 2005.

Transport produces around 1.462 million tonnes of carbon dioxide a year, just under 40 per cent of the county’s total. Business and commerce and domestic housing each accounted for 30 per cent of emissions.

Bosses also plan to examine how they can establish key road freight networks in the county, utilise cycle logistics and support a shift away from road freight to rail and water.