Lincolnshire passengers warned of disruption due to rail strikes next week

There will be no train services in Lincolnshire regional routes on three days of strikes by RMT members.

RMT members have voted in favour of strike action to take place on Tuesday, June 21, Thursday June 23 and Saturday June 25

More than 40,000 staff at Network Rail and 13 train operators around the country are expected to walk out next week in a dispute over pay and redundancies. Network Rail says the six days of disruption are due to the impact on services on the days in between the strikes.

EMR, which runs most services in Lincolnshire, says it has extensive contingency plans in place and will run as many services as possible, but the services between Grantham and Skegness and Spalding to Lincoln will not be running.

Elsewhere the number of services will be significantly reduced, says the company.

Customers are asked to only travel by train if absolutely necessary. If customers are travelling, they are asked to plan ahead and leave extra time for their journey. This includes the days between strikes as EMR expects the knock-on effects of the strikes to impact services.

Since the announcement of the ballot, a significant pool of contingency staff have been trained (to the same safety critical standards as their permanent colleagues) to ensure a service can continue to operate in some parts of the network.

However, it will not be possible to continue to operate the same level of service as EMR would normally.

Network Rail are also affected by strike action and therefore their ability to operate the infrastructure is also significantly reduced. This includes maintenance staff who renew and repair the infrastructure as well as colleagues working in control and signalling roles who ensure the safe operation of the railway.

Rail Replacement Bus (RRB) services will not be provided where lines are closed as there is not enough capacity to meet demand.

Will Rogers, Managing Director for EMR said: “We are extremely disappointed the RMT have decided to strike on June 21, 23 and 25. This is the wrong decision for the railway and communities we serve.

“There will be changes to our normal timetable and some parts of our network will have no train services on strike days and other lines will have a reduced level of service. I would urge all customers to think carefully about their journeys next week – and make alternative arrangements if possible.”

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "The union has the same position as it always has - to seek job security with a guarantee of no compulsory redundancies; that any changes to structures, working practices, or conditions have to be agreed with our union, not imposed; and that our members deserve a negotiated pay increase that addresses the rising cost of living.

"RMT will continue to make active preparations for a sustained campaign of industrial action while discussions continue."

For more information, including timetables, advice on refunds and ticket exchanges and answers to the most asked questions, visit: www.eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk