Lincolnshire’s East Midlands Railways services are to be affected by four weeks of industrial action by unions from today (December 13), up to and including, January 7.

Throughout this period, EMR says its services will change, often from day to day, as different unions affect the train operator in different ways.

Members of the RMT, UNITE and TSSA unions are all taking strike action over the coming weeks.

Advertisement

There will be no EMR services on December 24, and services throughout the strike period are expected to be extremely busy. Services will not operate on Christmas Day and Boxing Day as normal.

East Midlands Railway services in Lincolnshire will be severely hit during the four weeks of strikes.

Advertisement

During some strike days, trains and routes will all terminate by 6.30pm, with the last departures starting between 3pm and 4.30pm.

No services will run east out of Nottingham from Tuesday, December 13, up to and including Friday, December 16 affecting EMR's regional customers travelling to Lincolnshire. It is likely this region will be further affected by strikes. Rail Replacement Bus services will not be provided.

Advertisement

Strike action will also affect other routes across the country with very limited services running on the rail network for the same period.

Customers are advised to travel if only absolutely necessary and those travelling should ensure they check the time of their last return train.

Advertisement

Customers can find out what services are running by visiting EMR's website – https://www.eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/rail-strike.

Detailed journey planners will be updated as soon as possible.

Advertisement

Will Rogers, Managing Director at East Midlands Railway, said: "Due to industrial action our services will be significantly impacted in the next four weeks.

"Regrettably, we won't be able to run any services on Christmas Eve and throughout the strike period different parts of our network will be significantly affected - while services that are operating will likely be extremely busy.

Advertisement

"It is a complicated picture due to the way each union affects us and therefore we are strongly urging customers to visit our website before planning a journey to understand what services are running.