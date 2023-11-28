Lorry load of pigs overturns blocking A15 between Lincoln and Sleaford

An overturned livestock transporter carrying a number of pigs has caused the A15 to be blocked between Sleaford and Lincoln today (Tuesday).

No pigs are believed to have been killed in the lorry crash. The driver suffered minor injuries. (File photo)

According to AA traffic reports, the lorry rolled over between Ashby de la Launde turn off and the Ruskington turn off.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman added: “We were called to a single vehicle collision involving a lorry transporting a number of pigs on the A15, at around 10am. The driver sustained minor injuries, but the road has been closed while we deal with the incident.”

The road has been closed by police between those two junctions and is affecting traffic between Lincoln and Sleaford, causing queuing, according to the AA.

The police spokesman said: “The log doesn’t mention anything about any pigs being killed and they are being (or have been at this stage) transferred to another vehicle.