Lorry load of pigs overturns blocking A15 between Lincoln and Sleaford
According to AA traffic reports, the lorry rolled over between Ashby de la Launde turn off and the Ruskington turn off.
A Lincolnshire Police spokesman added: “We were called to a single vehicle collision involving a lorry transporting a number of pigs on the A15, at around 10am. The driver sustained minor injuries, but the road has been closed while we deal with the incident.”
The road has been closed by police between those two junctions and is affecting traffic between Lincoln and Sleaford, causing queuing, according to the AA.
The police spokesman said: “The log doesn’t mention anything about any pigs being killed and they are being (or have been at this stage) transferred to another vehicle.
"The lorry will soon be recovered and the road reopened.”