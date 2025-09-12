Main village street closed for a week to repair collapsed drains

Main Street in Scopwick will be closed for repairs to drains for one week during an eight week programme of works. (File photo)

Essential drainage works are to be carried out in a village between Sleaford and Lincoln to lessen the risk of surface water flooding for residents.

The works to fix collapsed drains are to begin in Scopwick on Monday September 29 with a scheduled end date of Friday November 21 and have been carefully planned to reduce flood water disruption for villagers.

The works will be carried out on the B1191 Main Street, starting at the junction of the B1188 right the way through to eastern edge of the village.

Coun Danny Brookes, Executive Councillor for Environment at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “The continued investment by the authority in flood risk and drainage issues will bring improvements to the village by looking to address known surface water flooding impacts in the area.

“We have found that the surface water drainage asset running along Main Street has multiple collapses in the system which means that surface water issues have occurred in the village. Our work will repair the damaged system and help to reduce the risk of further surface water problems.

“We will be looking to renew and replace these failed lengths of drain, whilst also installing new chambers and renewing a number of collection points to help with collection of surface water run-off and future maintenance.”

He said this necessary improvement work will reducing surface water flood risk to properties along Main Street.

Workers will be pm site from 7.30am to 5pm, subject to suitable weather. No weekend work is expected.

A road closure is required for one week of the scheme’s eight-week-long duration. Coun Brookes added: “To minimise disruption as far as possible, the majority of these works will be undertaken with temporary traffic lights on Main Street and Lincoln Road. It’s worth noting that, because of the works that are needed at the junction, a full road closure is required for a short while.

“The necessary road closure will be in place for just five days across the eight weeks of the planned programme. We’ll be doing that in the school half-term, running from Monday October 27 to Friday October 31 to help keep the disruption to a minimum.”

The diversion route will be B1191 Main Street, B1189, B1188 Sleaford and Lincoln Road and vice versa.

Coun Brookes said: “This improvement is another example of our ongoing commitment to alleviating surface water flooding impacts to communities across the county and will be instrumental in addressing property and road surface water issues in Scopwick.

“I would like to thank everyone affected for their patience and understanding whilst we are delivering the programme of work on the drainage system.”