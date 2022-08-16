Major A17 improvements planned start in September

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A17 at Leadenham, looking west towards Beckingham.

The work on the section of road between Beckingham and Leadenham will start on Monday September 12, according to highways officials, who say the project is expected to last for up to three and a half months, subject to weather.

There will likely be a break in the works during the Christmas period.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the scheme, the A17 between Sleaford Road in Beckingham to Leadenham Low Fields, will be closed overnight from 7pm to 6am, weekday nights only. It will also involve some weekend working from 7pm Friday night until 6am on the following Monday morning. The proposed weekends are September 30 to October 3; October 7-10; and October 14-17.

Traffic will be diverted from the A17 during the night-time closure via the A46 to the Lincoln Eastern Bypass’s A15 Sleaford Road junction.

From Stragglethorpe Lane traffic will go south to Stubton Road / Brandon Road / Fenton Road-Sutton Road / A17.

From Brant Broughton High Street: Lincoln Road / Marsh Lane / Broughton Road / Norton Disney Road / Norton Road-Newark Road / Coddington Lane-Stapleford Lane /A17 at Coddington.

From Newark Road Leadenham: High Street / A607 / Church Lane-Hopyard Lane-Marsh Lane / High Street.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: "The road surface on the A17 between Beckingham and Leadenham is starting to fail, so we're taking the opportunity to completely resurface this section.

"This will involve excavating the current carriageway and replacing it with 24,000 tonnes of tarmac and stone.

“While on-site, we’ll also be replacing some of the kerbs and footways here, as well as water-proofing Brant Broughton Bridge.”

The Brant Broughton Bridge works will be undertaken during the full weekend closures mentioned above.

Coun Davies continued: “Following from this project, we’ll be heading back to the A17 next spring to rebuild the carriageway between Byard’s Leap and Holdingham Roundabout which is also showing signs of deterioration.

"We'll be doing everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum throughout all of these major A17 improvements, including maintaining access for residents and emergency services where it’s safe to do so.