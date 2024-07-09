Major facelift work set to begin on key road in Sleaford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Major improvements to Northgate in Sleaford will start this month according to the county council.

The main part of the works will see a half-mile stretch of the key route into town fully rebuilt from its foundations up, starting on July 22 and lasting for eight weeks.

This will mean highways contractors digging up all of the existing carriageway, which is starting to crack and crumble, and replacing it with more than 2,600 tonnes of road-building material.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “As part of this massive infrastructure scheme, we’ll also be giving the traffic signals outside of Tesco a major refurb, with all new equipment installed, including a brand-new overhead camera detection system to help improve traffic flows.”

Work is set to start on refurbishing Northgate, including the junction at Tesco. Photo: Google

That phase will take six weeks and involve a single lane closure and temporary traffic signals at the Tesco junction.

The road reconstruction from Jubilee Grove to Church Lane junctions including renewal and reinstatement of 40 pieces of ironwork will take two weeks from August 3 with phased night-time road closures controlled by gatemen.

The highways team will also fully rebuild the footways between Jubilee Grove and The Drove, which will include laying new tactile paving, putting in new guardrails and decluttering the footway next to the carriageway south of The Drove.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will also finally be doing some work at Galley Hill Bridge, including resurfacing parts of the footbridge and replacing all the guardrails on the bridge.

“Some of these have broken or gone rusty, so we’ll be installing brand-new, black guardrails which will look far nicer that what’s currently there,” said Coun Davies.

This will take four weeks from August 19 with traffic signals and footway closure.

Coun Davies said: “We’ll be doing everything we can during the works to keep disruption to a minimum, including maintaining access for residents and emergency vehicles during our working hours.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preliminary works to be carried out in the coming weeks will see vegetation strimming along Galley Hill bridge under temporary traffic signals after 9am, along with some works near Lidl in the day and night.