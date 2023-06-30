Register
Major resurfacing work planned for A153 at Rauceby

Major works to rebuild the pitted road surface of the A153, close to the level crossing at Rauceby, will start this summer.
Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 30th Jun 2023, 15:54 BST
A map of the works, road closure and diversion route.A map of the works, road closure and diversion route.
A map of the works, road closure and diversion route.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “This section of A153, including the level crossing, is starting to show signs of deterioration so we’ve taken the decision to rebuild it now before it gets any worse.

“As part of these improvements, we’ll be reconstructing the A153 near Rauceby using nearly 4,500 tonnes of tarmac and other road-building materials.”

It is set to start on Monday July 24 and last for up to six weeks.

There will be night-time road closures from 7pm to 6am on weekday evenings only.

The stretch of road to be resurfaced will be the A153 Grantham Road, between the Main Street / A153 junction in Wilsford and the A15/A153 Roundabout at Sleaford.

Diversions will be via the A15 / A52 / B6403 / A153, and vice-versa.

Coun Davies added: “We'll be doing everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum throughout the project, including maintaining access for residents and emergency vehicles as often as possible when it’s safe to do so.”

Anyone wanting to report a pothole or highways fault can do so via FixMyStreet, either online or on the app.

