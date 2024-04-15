Caistor Lane at Tealby will be closed from Thursday this week

The work will take up to 10 days, depending on the weather, and ‘No Parking’ restrictions will be in place within working hours (approximately 7.30am to 5pm).

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways and transport, said: “It’s great news that we’re getting this stretch of Caistor Lane resurfaced. The road was beginning to show some signs of wear, so replacing the surface will give motorists in the area a much more durable road, with a better ride quality for many years to come.”

A diversion will be in place: Caistor Lane / C206 Walesby Hill / Rasen Road / Catskin Lane / Walesby Lane / B1203 and vice versa.

Coun Davies added: “We’ll need a full road closure to complete these improvements works and inevitably that will cause some disruption, but we’re taking steps to keep this to a minimum. I’d like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding while we work on delivering these improvements.”