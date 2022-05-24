Major road in Boston to be closed for level crossing work

An upgrade is being planned to the level crossing on the A16 in Boston. Library image.

From 7pm on Saturday, June 11, to 2pm the following day, a section of the A16 will be closed to allow engineers to safely replace more than 140 metres of rail.

The work is taking place to improve reliability for key freight services to and from the town’s port, Network Rail says.

Teams will work through the night to get the road ready to re-open for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists as soon as the upgrade is complete, it says.

A signed diversion will be in place.

Vincent Briggs, East Midlands route level crossing manager for Network Rail, said: “This essential work will allow us to reliably transport vital freight goods to and from the town’s port for many years to come.

“We will need to close a major road into Boston to complete the upgrade safely, and I’m sorry for any inconvenience this causes. We’ll be doing the work overnight and have worked with Lincolnshire County Council to keep the impact as low as possible.”

Andy Lawrence, Port of Boston director for Victoria Group, added: “The Port of Boston are delighted that the upgrade is taking place. It is great for the network connection we have from the Port of Boston and the 260,000 tonnes a year of cargo that we put over it. This enables us to keep lorries off the road and dramatically reducing our carbon footprint by utilising rail.

“Rail Freight was important for the Port in 1884, when it was built, and it remains equally, if not more important in 2022, and the future, as we strive to divert even more cargo to the rail mode of transport, direct from a seaport.”

Motorists have already been told to expect disruption in Boston during that time due to a six-week project to upgrade the toucan crossing where John Adams Way meets Spain Lane.