Major stretch of A607 set for rebuild

Reconstruction is set to start next month on three sections of the A607 between Lincoln and Grantham.

In early August, county council highways engineers will be starting a two-and-a-half-month project to rebuild three failing sections of the A607 at Leadenham, Caythorpe and Carlton Scroop.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways, said: “The A607 in these areas is filled with cracks and potholes, so a decision has been made to fully rebuild the worst sections using over 8,000 tonnes of road-building materials, including aggregate and hot-rolled asphalt. In total, we’ll be rebuilding over two miles of road.”

While on-site, the highways team will also be carrying out additional works at various locations, including resurfacing footways and replacing kerbs where needed.

The work at Leadenham between Sleaford Road and A607 Main Road will start on Monday August 4 for up to two weeks, then at Carlton Scroop between Carlton Scroop and Honington Fork from Monday August 18 for up to five weeks, then Caythorpe from Lincoln Road layby to just past Caythorpe Heath Lane from Wednesday September 17 for up to four weeks.

The highways authority says all three of its projects will be carried out under daytime road closures, from 7.30am to 6pm (weekdays only).

All three locations will share the same diversion route, which will be via the A15 and A153.