Major stretch of A607 set for rebuild

The A607 through Leadenham.

Sections of the A607 between Lincoln and Grantham will be reconstructed starting in early August.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In early August, county council highways will be starting a two-and-a-half-month project to rebuild three failing sections of the A607 between Lincoln and Grantham – at Leadenham, Caythorpe and Carlton Scroop.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways, said: “The A607 in these areas is filled with cracks and potholes, so a decision has been made to fully rebuild the worst sections using over 8,000 tonnes of road-building materials, including aggregate and hot-rolled asphalt. In total, we’ll be rebuilding over two miles of road.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While on-site, the highways team will also be carrying out additional works at various locations, including resurfacing footways and replacing kerbs where needed.

Sections will be targeted in Leadenham, Caythorpe and Carlton Scroop. These will be between Sleaford Road and Main Road in Leadenham, between Carlton Scroop and Honington Fork in Carlton Scroop, and from Lincoln Road layby to just past Caythorpe Heath Lane in Caythorpe.

Resurfacing works in Carlton Scroop and Caythorpe will now take place overnight, with road closures in place from 8pm to 6am (weekday evenings only). Leadenham will be carried out under daytime road closures, from 7.30am to 6pm (weekdays only).

All three sets of works will begin as planned on the following dates and timeframes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leadenham: Monday August 4 for up to two weeks. Carlton Scroop: Monday August 18 for up to five weeks. Caythorpe: Wednesday September 17 for up to four weeks.

All three locations will share the same diversion route, which will be via A607 Main Road / A607 Sleaford Road / A15 Sleaford Road / A15 / A153 Grantham Road / A607 Lincoln Road, and vice versa.