Fatal collision.

Lincolnshire Police are now appealing for witnesses following the two-vehicle collision on the A15 on Wednesday January 10.

This was reported at 2.14pm and happened at the junction of the A15 and the B1202.

The two vehicles involved were a grey Honda Civic and a silver Audi A3.

According to the police the driver of the Civic, a man in his 60s, died on Wednesday February 7. They said his family are being supported by specially trained officers.

“The driver of the Audi sustained injuries, which are not believed to be serious.

“Inquiries are still ongoing, but we are not looking for anyone else involved in the collision.”