Man dies in collision near Cadwell Park

A motorcyclist has died in a single vehicle collision.

Lincolnshire Police have reported that a man in his 30s sadly died following a single vehicle collision near Cadwell Park.

A police spokesperson said they were “deeply saddened” to confirm the death of the 39-year-old motorcyclist after emergency services were called to reports of a single-vehicle incident on the A153 just outside Cadwell Park on Sunday (August 10) at 4.28pm.

They stated: “The rider of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"His next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specially trained officers.”