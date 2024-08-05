Market Rasen road closures

Closure and diversion route

Another two Market Rasen roads will have overnight closures this month to allow for improvement works to take place.

The works will be carried out in Dear Street and Kilnwell Road, beginning on Monday, August 19, with a planned end date of Thursday, September 5, subject to suitable weather. Work on site will happen from 8pm to 6am; no weekend works are planned.

Karen Cassar, assistant director of Highways at Lincolnshire County Council said: “By carrying out night-time works for this programme of work, we will be able to reduce the amount of disruption to the local traffic network. We will add to this by removing the road closure and diversion route after each shift to allow through traffic to use Dear Street and Kilnwell Road.”

The signed diversion route will be; A631, John Street and vice versa.

Ms Cassar added: “Because of the nature of the works we will have to put in place a ‘no parking’ restriction on Dear Street and Kilnwell Road during working hours. This is unavoidable, as is the diversion route using like-for-like roads to ensure the safety of road users and the crew on-site.

"It will cost around £146,000 for these improvements to be delivered and when they have been, the road surface will be much better and have many more years of life in it, too. I would like to thank everyone effected for their patience and understanding while we get on with delivering the works programme to Dear Street and Kilnwell Road.”

For up-to-date information about this and other roadworks, go to: www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks .