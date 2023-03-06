A month-long project to resurface two kilometres of road is set to go ahead in Harmston, according to council highways officials.

Crews will get under way with a programme to improve worn out roads in the village from Monday, March 20.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “These works will end up costing in the region of £500,000 to take the current stretch of road down to a deep level before rebuilding the surface in a way that will last a long time.

“Because of what we have to do with the road, we will be carrying out these works across two phases. The first will be a new overlay on Station Road with Phase Two seeing the resurfacing of the road on Hill Top and Church Lane carried out.

“We cannot avoid a road closure whilst the work is carried out in this location, so a local diversion will be in place for the duration. This is to secure the safety of road users and our crews working on the roads.

“There will be some disruption, inevitably, for this type of job, but where we can, we will try to minimise as much impact on the local community as possible. In the meantime, I would like to thank everyone affected for their patience whilst we carry out this stretch of road improvement in the area.”

The works will begin on Monday March 20 and are scheduled to end on Monday April 24, but could be extended.