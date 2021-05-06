More weekend rail services in new timetable for Sleaford, Boston and Skegness

East Midlands Railways will upgrade its Sunday timetable on the Nottingham to Skegness line. EMN-210605-114214001

East Midlands Railway will roll out significant upgrades to its Sunday services when it introduces its new timetable on Sunday, May 16.

The new May timetable will provide more seats, quicker journeys, and a simpler and more resilient timetable for communities across the region.

EMR Regional services will see improvements as the Nottingham to Skegness route will become an all-year timetable on a Sunday, meaning that even in the low season it is possible to arrive and depart from the Lincolnshire coastal town in the morning and not have to wait until 2.15pm in the afternoon.

Will Rogers, Managing Director of East Midlands Railway, said: “This new timetable represents an exciting new chapter for train services in the region and will bring significant benefits to the communities we serve – including a important uplift in our regional Sunday services.

“It has been an incredible team effort to put this timetable in place, especially during a period so heavily affected by Covid and that is why we are so proud to be able to launch this new timetable.