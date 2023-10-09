Police have this evening (Monday) confirmed that a man has sadly died following a collision on the A52.

A shot of the closed off A52 Swineshead Road this evening (Monday)

A spokesperson for the force said shortly after 8pm tonight: “A man has sadly died following a collision on the A52 Swineshead Road, Frampton Holme.

“The man, in his 60s, was the rider of a motorbike which was in collision with a Suzuki Swift near the B1192 junction just outside of Boston at around 3.45pm today, Monday 9 October.

“The rider was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin are aware.

“A road closure is in place and the road is expected to remain closed until tomorrow morning, Tuesday.