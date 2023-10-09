Motorcyclist dies following a fatal collision on A52 in Lincolnshire - with the road to remain closed tonight
Police have this evening (Monday) confirmed that a man has sadly died following a collision on the A52.
A spokesperson for the force said shortly after 8pm tonight: “A man has sadly died following a collision on the A52 Swineshead Road, Frampton Holme.
“The man, in his 60s, was the rider of a motorbike which was in collision with a Suzuki Swift near the B1192 junction just outside of Boston at around 3.45pm today, Monday 9 October.
“The rider was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin are aware.
“A road closure is in place and the road is expected to remain closed until tomorrow morning, Tuesday.
“Anyone with any information can call us on 101, and quote incident 269 of 9 October.”