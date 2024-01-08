Motorists are being told to expect disruption as work takes place to install a power supply for the new A&E department at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital.

An artist's impression of the new A&E at Boston's Pilgrim Hospital.

The £1 million project to expand the electricity network, which includes laying six kilometres of new underground cable, is being carried out by National Grid Electricity Distribution.

The work, which is expected to last for up to six months, began last week and will create two new dedicated electrical circuits for Pilgrim Hospital.

National Grid will also build two new substations on the Sibsey Road site and extend the primary substation off Alfred Street, which serves the hospital, to provide the additional capacity needed.

During the project, a number of temporary road closures and traffic management measures will be in place, National Grid has warned.

Technician Barry Collingwood said: “We’ve been working closely with other agencies, including the highways authority, to keep disruption to a minimum during this essential network upgrade to power future patient care in Boston.

“However, some road closures and temporary traffic management will be necessary to ensure the safety of local people and the engineers on site. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause as we work to future proof the electricity network for the people of Boston.”

The timetable for the first part of the works runs as follows:

The project started on Tuesday, January 2, from 146 Spilsby Road, near the Tollfield Road junction, heading towards Freiston Road. That phase is expected to last eight weeks.

Since last week, there have been evening works with three-way traffic lights at Burton Corner to Boston High School, in Spilsby Road. This is expected to last another two weeks.

From Monday, January 15, a road closure will be in place on Freiston Road, with a diversion via John Adams Way and Main Ridge. This is expected to last two weeks.

From Saturday, January 27, work will continue along Spilsby Road towards Freiston Road – this section is 670m long and work is expected to last for four weeks.

During half-term (from Saturday, February 10), work will take place between the High School entrance and 146 Spilsby Road. This phase is expected to last two weeks.