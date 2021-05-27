Motorists told to be aware of road closures, speed limit changes and more for Boston Marathon

A scene from 2019's Boston Marathon.

As a result of the event, a number of roads (or sections of roads) will be closed for a period on the day, Lincolnshire County Council has advised.

These are: John Adams Way (the stretch between Botolph Street and Main Ridge East), Bank Street, Church Lane, Market Place, Straight Bargate, Wide Bargate (between Market Place and Penn Street), Penn Street, Skirbeck Road (between South End and Fishtoft Road), and South Square.

The closures will start after 7.30am and finish by 4pm, though some may be shorter than that, the council says – the John Adams Way closure, for instance, will only take place from 8-10am.

In addition to the closures, motorists are also being told there will be:

* No waiting/no loading allowed at any time in the Market Place.

* The suspension of all parking bays on the west side of the Market Place, between the ‘events area’ and the Five Lamps.

* 30mph speed limits in Clampgate Road (between Wythes Lane and Church End Road), Fishtoft/Freiston; Fishtoft Road (between White House Lane and Church Green Road), Skirbeck/Fishtoft; and Priory Road (between Priory Court and Church Road), Boston/Freiston.